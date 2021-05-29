18,687 Shares in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Bought by Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 18,687 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 37.4% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 25,207 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Oracle by 6.8% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 22,517 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.9% during the first quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 62.2% during the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 28,444 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 10,913 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 20.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,031,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.99, for a total transaction of $6,699,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,699,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total transaction of $76,256,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,218,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,114,835.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,833,000 shares of company stock worth $727,623,560 in the last quarter. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $78.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $50.91 and a 12-month high of $80.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 32.32% and a return on equity of 116.15%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.99%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.19.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

