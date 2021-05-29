19,149 Shares in The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) Bought by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 19,149 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The First of Long Island during the first quarter worth $244,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The First of Long Island by 25.3% during the first quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 74,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of The First of Long Island by 41.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 7,011 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its holdings in shares of The First of Long Island by 55.8% during the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 98,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 35,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of The First of Long Island by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 983,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,555,000 after buying an additional 4,742 shares in the last quarter. 57.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 2nd.

In other The First of Long Island news, Director Milbrey Rennie Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $44,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,650.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLIC stock opened at $22.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $535.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.59. The First of Long Island Co. has a twelve month low of $13.45 and a twelve month high of $23.98.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The First of Long Island had a net margin of 30.58% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $29.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The First of Long Island Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

About The First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market accounts.

