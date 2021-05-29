1,995 Shares in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Bought by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,995 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 157.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VMC shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.44.

In related news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $36,661.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,230.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VMC opened at $183.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $182.05 and a 200 day moving average of $161.95. The company has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.59. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $107.00 and a 12 month high of $194.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 11.00%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

See Also: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.