1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of 1st Source worth $4,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in 1st Source during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in 1st Source during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of 1st Source by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1st Source during the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of 1st Source during the first quarter worth $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

SRCE opened at $49.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. 1st Source Co. has a 12-month low of $28.72 and a 12-month high of $50.38.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.22. 1st Source had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $83.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.40 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 1st Source Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. 1st Source’s payout ratio is presently 37.85%.

In other 1st Source news, Director John T. Phair sold 3,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $147,339.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,654 shares in the company, valued at $938,675.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

