$2.76 Million in Sales Expected for DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) will announce sales of $2.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for DURECT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $3.60 million. DURECT reported sales of $25.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 89.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DURECT will report full-year sales of $11.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.21 million to $15.11 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $38.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover DURECT.

Get DURECT alerts:

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). DURECT had a negative return on equity of 28.91% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $2.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital raised their target price on DURECT from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of DURECT in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DURECT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DURECT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

In related news, VP Judy R. Joice sold 60,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total transaction of $103,435.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,311.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRRX. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in DURECT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of DURECT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC grew its stake in shares of DURECT by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 2,233,235 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after purchasing an additional 92,585 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DURECT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,486,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of DURECT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DRRX opened at $1.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 8.79 and a current ratio of 8.96. DURECT has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.22 million, a PE ratio of -165.00 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.03.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops DUR-928, an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid homeostasis, inflammation, and cell survival, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DURECT (DRRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DURECT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DURECT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.