$2.76 Million in Sales Expected for Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) to announce $2.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Eos Energy Enterprises’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.00 million and the highest is $3.51 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises will report full-year sales of $46.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $42.06 million to $50.07 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $248.75 million, with estimates ranging from $238.00 million to $259.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Eos Energy Enterprises.

Get Eos Energy Enterprises alerts:

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.25).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EOSE traded down $0.93 on Friday, hitting $20.28. 1,359,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 950,822. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.00. Eos Energy Enterprises has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $31.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EOSE. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $636,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $1,969,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $1,320,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. 32.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eos Energy Enterprises (EOSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.