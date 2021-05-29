2,098 Shares in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Purchased by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,098 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CYBR. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the first quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CYBR. Colliers Securities cut CyberArk Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group raised shares of CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. CyberArk Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.67.

Shares of CyberArk Software stock opened at $126.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of -207.44 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12 month low of $92.61 and a 12 month high of $169.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.16.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $112.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.89 million. CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. CyberArk Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

