23,000 Shares in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) Acquired by Merriman Wealth Management LLC

Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zacks Investment Management grew its position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 11,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 61,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 7,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000.

Shares of RSX stock opened at $28.13 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a 1 year low of $19.39 and a 1 year high of $28.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.23.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

