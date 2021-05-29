23,787 Shares in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Purchased by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 23,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,659,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,254,000 after purchasing an additional 59,983 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 527,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,351,000 after purchasing an additional 17,511 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 372,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,364,000 after purchasing an additional 164,403 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 349,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,246,000 after purchasing an additional 150,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 254,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,777,000 after purchasing an additional 31,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CENT shares. Truist Securities upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Argus raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Central Garden & Pet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.75.

NASDAQ CENT traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $54.93. The stock had a trading volume of 66,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,069. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $33.03 and a 12-month high of $62.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.59.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $935.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.81 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 5.30%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, General Counsel George A. Yuhas sold 11,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $642,252.45. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 21,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,723.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John D. Walker III sold 6,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total value of $353,473.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,156,787.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

