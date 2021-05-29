2,547 Shares in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) Purchased by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,547 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFPT. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Proofpoint in the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Proofpoint during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 2,376.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,040 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Proofpoint during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 2,075.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Proofpoint presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.27.

In related news, CEO Gary Steele sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.86, for a total value of $644,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,025,354.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 2,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $286,242.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,484.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 14,817 shares of company stock worth $1,904,117. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Proofpoint stock opened at $172.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.85 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $157.81 and its 200 day moving average is $132.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. Proofpoint, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.60 and a 52-week high of $174.25.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $287.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.63 million. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. Proofpoint’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

