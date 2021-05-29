$301.83 Million in Sales Expected for Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) will post $301.83 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Lumber Liquidators’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $294.20 million to $307.90 million. Lumber Liquidators posted sales of $230.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators will report full-year sales of $1.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lumber Liquidators.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.12 million. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 30.68%. Lumber Liquidators’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share.

LL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Nowicki purchased 6,274 shares of Lumber Liquidators stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.94 per share, with a total value of $150,199.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,397.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 0.9% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 51,849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Lumber Liquidators by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Lumber Liquidators by 4.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Lumber Liquidators by 11.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Lumber Liquidators by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LL opened at $22.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.21 million, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.40 and its 200-day moving average is $27.50. Lumber Liquidators has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $35.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

About Lumber Liquidators

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc operates as a multi channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories in the United States. The firm offers exotic and domestic hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate, vinyl plank, bamboo and cork direct to the consumer.

