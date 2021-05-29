$385.97 Million in Sales Expected for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) will report sales of $385.97 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Ares Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $379.72 million to $392.00 million. Ares Capital posted sales of $350.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ares Capital will report full-year sales of $1.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ares Capital.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 95.89%. The firm had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

ARCC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price target on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.56.

ARCC stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,291,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,105,476. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.27 and a 200-day moving average of $17.93. Ares Capital has a one year low of $13.15 and a one year high of $19.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 91.95%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 45,933 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 825,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,454,000 after acquiring an additional 41,139 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ares Capital by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,689 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 5,720 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in Ares Capital by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 25,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 9,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Ares Capital by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,764 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. 30.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

