52,930 Shares in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 52,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of TimkenSteel as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMST. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in TimkenSteel by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in TimkenSteel by 115.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 214,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 114,726 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in TimkenSteel during the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TimkenSteel by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,457,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,156,000 after buying an additional 295,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TimkenSteel during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Get TimkenSteel alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of TimkenSteel from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TimkenSteel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

Shares of TMST stock opened at $15.15 on Friday. TimkenSteel Co. has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $16.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $692.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.75 and a beta of 2.13.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. TimkenSteel had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. Equities research analysts expect that TimkenSteel Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kevin A. Raketich sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,401.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Randall H. Edwards sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $56,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

TimkenSteel Company Profile

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in SBQ Steel Bar, Seamless Mechanical Steel Tubes, and Billets; and Value-added Precision Products and Services segments. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST).

Receive News & Ratings for TimkenSteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TimkenSteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.