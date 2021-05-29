$55.42 Million in Sales Expected for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) will announce $55.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Independence Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $56.70 million and the lowest is $54.10 million. Independence Realty Trust posted sales of $52.09 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $223.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $218.39 million to $230.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $234.01 million, with estimates ranging from $226.31 million to $247.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Independence Realty Trust.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 7.54%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IRT shares. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Independence Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IRT opened at $17.08 on Friday. Independence Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $17.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.47, a P/E/G ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

