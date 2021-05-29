$57.25 Million in Sales Expected for First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) This Quarter

Analysts predict that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) will report sales of $57.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Mid Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $55.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $58.60 million. First Mid Bancshares posted sales of $45.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares will report full-year sales of $226.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $223.60 million to $228.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $228.05 million, with estimates ranging from $227.50 million to $228.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Mid Bancshares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMBH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $678,000. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $4,699,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.05% of the company’s stock.

FMBH opened at $43.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. First Mid Bancshares has a 52-week low of $22.24 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.86. The company has a market cap of $734.71 million, a P/E ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.37%.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

