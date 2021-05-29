$57.90 Million in Sales Expected for Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) to post $57.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $58.40 million and the lowest is $57.40 million. Washington Trust Bancorp reported sales of $57.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp will report full-year sales of $227.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $226.30 million to $228.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $219.45 million, with estimates ranging from $217.40 million to $221.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Washington Trust Bancorp.

Get Washington Trust Bancorp alerts:

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.28. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 29.37% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The firm had revenue of $58.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.60 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Washington Trust Bancorp stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.99. The company had a trading volume of 89,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,572. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.67 and a 1 year high of $55.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $951.93 million, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.00%.

In other Washington Trust Bancorp news, Director Edwin J. Santos sold 1,120 shares of Washington Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $58,105.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,843.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William K. Sr. Wray sold 1,200 shares of Washington Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total transaction of $62,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,077.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WASH. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 278.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.99% of the company’s stock.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Washington Trust Bancorp (WASH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.