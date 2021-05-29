6,000 Shares in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Bought by Merriman Wealth Management LLC

Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 144.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 21,043 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 204,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,911,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 6.5% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 15,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.4% in the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 9.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BTI opened at $38.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.84. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $31.60 and a fifty-two week high of $41.58.

BTI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

