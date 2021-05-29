6,449 Shares in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MXIM. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 13,200 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $1,320,132.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 41,200 shares of company stock valued at $3,953,900 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.92.

Maxim Integrated Products stock opened at $102.01 on Friday. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.93 and a 52 week high of $102.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 5.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.83.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 31.77%. The business had revenue of $665.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Maxim Integrated Products’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

