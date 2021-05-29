$702.28 Million in Sales Expected for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) to announce sales of $702.28 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $698.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $705.04 million. Nu Skin Enterprises reported sales of $612.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will report full year sales of $2.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $2.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $3.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nu Skin Enterprises.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $677.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.26 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NUS shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, insider Joseph Y. Chang sold 626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $32,270.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,910.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 12,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $645,916.00. Insiders have sold 38,693 shares of company stock worth $2,155,905 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 39.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,832,000 after buying an additional 31,253 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 152.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 202,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,087,000 after buying an additional 122,420 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 73.4% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 12,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 5,133 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.0% in the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NUS traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.16. The company had a trading volume of 268,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,614. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 12-month low of $35.62 and a 12-month high of $63.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.85 and its 200 day moving average is $54.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.87%.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

