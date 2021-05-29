8,051 Shares in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Bought by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 152.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,040,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $508,695,000 after buying an additional 3,646,780 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,863,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 267,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,596,000 after purchasing an additional 30,007 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 92,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,814,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PKW stock opened at $89.07 on Friday. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $55.35 and a 1-year high of $91.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

