9,162 Shares in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Bought by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% in the first quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 286,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,936,000 after purchasing an additional 18,551 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.9% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $2,787,000. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 77,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after buying an additional 27,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VXUS opened at $66.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.50. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $46.83 and a twelve month high of $66.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.