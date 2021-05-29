923 Shares in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Bought by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in W. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 168,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,133,000 after acquiring an additional 29,164 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 43.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 25.6% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 629,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,238,000 after buying an additional 169,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Wayfair alerts:

In other Wayfair news, CTO James R. Miller sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 19,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,996,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edmond Macri sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.00, for a total transaction of $441,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,765 shares of company stock worth $7,745,026. 27.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

W has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Wayfair from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $325.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.52.

Shares of W stock opened at $306.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.64 and a beta of 3.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $309.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.63. Wayfair Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.62 and a 12 month high of $369.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $1.69. Wayfair had a net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 45.45%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.30) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding W? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W).

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.