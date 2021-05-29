$965.21 Million in Sales Expected for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) to announce sales of $965.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Genpact’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $953.65 million and the highest estimate coming in at $976.00 million. Genpact posted sales of $900.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genpact will report full-year sales of $3.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.96 billion to $3.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.27 billion to $4.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Genpact.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.80.

In related news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 70,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total transaction of $3,119,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 693,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,921,106.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 2,147 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $90,946.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,147 shares of company stock worth $6,404,347. 2.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in G. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Genpact by 449.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Genpact by 953.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Genpact in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Genpact in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Genpact by 71.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. 98.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Genpact stock opened at $45.74 on Friday. Genpact has a fifty-two week low of $33.91 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

