A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

AMKBY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. AlphaValue raised A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

AMKBY stock opened at $13.82 on Friday. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a twelve month low of $4.79 and a twelve month high of $14.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $55.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.37.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s previous annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 1.62%. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 22.37%.

About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands; and sale of bunker oil.

