A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AMKBY. Bank of America downgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Nordea Equity Research lowered A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of AMKBY opened at $13.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $55.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.44. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 52-week low of $4.79 and a 52-week high of $14.21.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This is an increase from A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s previous annual dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 1.62%. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s payout ratio is 22.37%.

About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands; and sale of bunker oil.

