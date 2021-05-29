Abattis Bioceuticals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATTBF) Short Interest Up 475.0% in May

Abattis Bioceuticals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATTBF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 475.0% from the April 29th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 906,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS ATTBF opened at $0.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.02. Abattis Bioceuticals has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.06.

Abattis Bioceuticals Company Profile

Abattis Bioceuticals Corp. operates as a life sciences and biotechnology company in Canada. The company develops and licenses natural health products, medicines, extractions, and ingredients for the biological, nutraceutical, bioceutical, and cosmetic markets. It also provides Comfort, a cannabinoid enhanced nutraceutical for pain and inflammation; and Health-Canada licensed services for the cannabis industry.

