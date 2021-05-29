Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACCYY shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Accor in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Societe Generale upgraded Accor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group downgraded Accor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Accor in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Accor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of ACCYY stock opened at $7.99 on Friday. Accor has a twelve month low of $4.91 and a twelve month high of $8.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.61.

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through three segments: HotelServices, Hotel Assets & Others, and New Businesses. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital solutions to independent hotel operators and restaurant owners through D-edge, ResDiary, and Adoria platforms; and hotel booking services for companies and travels agencies through Gekko solutions.

