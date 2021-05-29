Acorn Income Fund Ltd (LON:AIF) Plans GBX 5.75 Dividend

Acorn Income Fund Ltd (LON:AIF) declared a dividend on Friday, May 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.75 ($0.08) per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
AIF opened at GBX 340.50 ($4.45) on Friday. Acorn Income Fund has a 52-week low of GBX 201 ($2.63) and a 52-week high of GBX 376 ($4.91). The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.11. The company has a market cap of £53.86 million and a P/E ratio of -10.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 357.98 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 325.65.
Acorn Income Fund Company Profile
