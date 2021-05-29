Acorn Income Fund Ltd (LON:AIF) Plans GBX 5.75 Dividend

Acorn Income Fund Ltd (LON:AIF) declared a dividend on Friday, May 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.75 ($0.08) per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

AIF opened at GBX 340.50 ($4.45) on Friday. Acorn Income Fund has a 52-week low of GBX 201 ($2.63) and a 52-week high of GBX 376 ($4.91). The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.11. The company has a market cap of £53.86 million and a P/E ratio of -10.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 357.98 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 325.65.

Acorn Income Fund Company Profile

Acorn Income Fund Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Premier Asset Management (Guernsey) Ltd. It is co-managed by Unicorn Asset Management Limited and Premier Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

