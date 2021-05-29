Actinium Price Reaches $0.0288 on Top Exchanges (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. One Actinium coin can now be bought for $0.0288 or 0.00000084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Actinium has a market cap of $907,790.29 and approximately $13,806.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Actinium has traded up 16.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Actinium alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000136 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000090 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000132 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About Actinium

Actinium (CRYPTO:ACM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 31,479,750 coins. Actinium’s official website is actinium.org. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Buying and Selling Actinium

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Actinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Actinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.