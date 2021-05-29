ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $72 million-$75 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $70.46 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ACV Auctions currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ACVA traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $25.92. 385,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 740,048. ACV Auctions has a fifty-two week low of $24.12 and a fifty-two week high of $37.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $69.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ACV Auctions will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ACV Auctions stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.34% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

