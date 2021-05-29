Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group (OTCMKTS:ADMG) Short Interest Down 58.3% in May

Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group (OTCMKTS:ADMG) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 58.3% from the April 29th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Shares of Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03.

About Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group

Adamant DRI Processing & Minerals Group is a holding company that engages in the mining, process, production, and sale of direct reduced iron feed stock.“. It operates through Iron Ore Refining segment. The company was founded in July 2014 and is headquartered in Zhangjiakou, China.

