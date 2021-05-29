Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group (OTCMKTS:ADMG) Short Interest Down 58.3% in May

Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group (OTCMKTS:ADMG) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 58.3% from the April 29th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.
Shares of Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03.
About Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group
See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?
Receive News & Ratings for Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.