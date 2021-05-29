Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) EVP Sells $21,457.86 in Stock

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) EVP Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.02, for a total transaction of $21,457.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,740,726.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Gloria Chen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 26th, Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of Adobe stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.57, for a total transaction of $22,083.51.

On Thursday, March 25th, Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of Adobe stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.66, for a total transaction of $19,249.38.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $504.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $241.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $500.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $480.69. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $377.08 and a 12-month high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 36.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADBE. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $552.00.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

