ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.53.

Several analysts have issued reports on ADT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ADT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded ADT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered ADT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ADT from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of ADT in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

In other ADT news, CEO James David Devries bought 143,000 shares of ADT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,019,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,918,280 shares in the company, valued at $27,937,336.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David W. Smail bought 7,000 shares of ADT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $48,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 407,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,845,384.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in ADT by 19.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ADT by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 124,759 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ADT by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 347,800 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of ADT by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,996 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of ADT by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,526 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADT stock opened at $10.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.29. ADT has a 12 month low of $6.48 and a 12 month high of $17.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. ADT had a negative return on equity of 8.80% and a negative net margin of 7.24%. Analysts predict that ADT will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -38.89%.

ADT Company Profile

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

