Advisors Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 13.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,212 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,201,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 27.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,052,000. Sara Bay Financial boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.1% during the first quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 18,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 174,153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,711,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares during the period. 83.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on INTU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $418.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Intuit from $470.00 to $498.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on Intuit from $482.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $474.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $462.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $439.09 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.19 and a 1-year high of $445.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $414.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $387.13. The company has a market capitalization of $119.99 billion, a PE ratio of 56.29, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.00.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,268.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.