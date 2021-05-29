Advisors Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,762 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,918 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III were worth $4,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 384,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,556,000 after buying an additional 33,816 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 53,414 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 96,278 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 184,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 59,087 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,647 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MYI opened at $14.67 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.67 and a 1 year high of $14.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.21.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

