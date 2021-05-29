Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $3.61 Million Holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) by 28.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,861 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,198 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CRH were worth $3,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRH. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CRH by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. BOKF NA raised its position in shares of CRH by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 5,660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CRH by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,045 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CRH by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,842 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of CRH by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,242 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRH opened at $52.07 on Friday. CRH plc has a 52 week low of $31.94 and a 52 week high of $52.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.27 and its 200 day moving average is $45.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.67 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.5736 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.39%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRH. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of CRH to a “hold” rating and set a $5.10 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. CRH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.03.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

