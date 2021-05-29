Advisors Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) by 26.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 295,686 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,309 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.75% of DWS Municipal Income Trust worth $3,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KTF. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

DWS Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $12.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.58. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $10.49 and a one year high of $12.16.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.042 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

