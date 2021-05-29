Advisors Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,904 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 0.6% of Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $37,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,430,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,142,000 after acquiring an additional 35,299 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 15.9% in the first quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 205,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,831,000 after purchasing an additional 28,175 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 182,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,033,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Parthenon LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the first quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 147,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.45.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $169.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $166.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $133.65 and a 1 year high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

