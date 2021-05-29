Adyen NV (AMS:ADYEN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Adyen NV (AMS:ADYEN) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADYEN. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Friday.

About Adyen

