Afentra (LON:AET) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Afentra (LON:AET)‘s stock had its “add” rating restated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 20 ($0.26) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.88% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 20 ($0.26) price target on shares of Afentra in a research note on Thursday.

Get Afentra alerts:

Shares of AET opened at GBX 15.64 ($0.20) on Thursday. Afentra has a 52-week low of GBX 14.60 ($0.19) and a 52-week high of GBX 20 ($0.26).

Afentra PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an upstream oil and gas company primarily in Africa and the Middle East. It is involved in the appraisal, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The company holds 34% interest in an exploration project covering approximately 22,840 square kilometers located in Somaliland.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Afentra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afentra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.