ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 181.0% from the April 29th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AGESY shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Shares of ageas SA/NV stock opened at $65.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. ageas SA/NV has a 12 month low of $33.91 and a 12 month high of $65.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.51. The stock has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.83.

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ageas SA/NV had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that ageas SA/NV will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $2.259 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 9.37%. ageas SA/NV’s payout ratio is 31.65%.

About ageas SA/NV

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other insurance products, as well as other damages to property covering the risk of property losses or claims liabilities.

