Agnico Eagle Mines Limited to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (TSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 31st, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st.

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at C$86.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 2.30. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52 week low of C$69.14 and a 52 week high of C$117.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$82.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$84.06.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.71 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.10 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 0.6589269 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$115.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Eight Capital lowered their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$140.00 to C$125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$97.00 to C$108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$101.89.

In related news, Senior Officer Jean Robitaille purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$69.90 per share, with a total value of C$174,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 69,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,832,816.10. Also, Senior Officer David Smith sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$84.05, for a total transaction of C$882,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,088,165.10. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 6,361 shares of company stock worth $459,033 and sold 21,500 shares worth $1,861,975.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

