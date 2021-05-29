Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) Short Interest Down 59.2% in May

Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 93,300 shares, a drop of 59.2% from the April 29th total of 228,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 432,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Akari Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.
Shares of AKTX opened at $1.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.35. Akari Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.42 and a 52-week high of $4.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.13.
About Akari Therapeutics
Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatments for a range of rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome.
