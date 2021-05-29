Akropolis Hits Market Capitalization of $56.31 Million (AKRO)

Akropolis (CURRENCY:AKRO) traded down 12.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. Over the last week, Akropolis has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. One Akropolis coin can currently be bought for about $0.0190 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges. Akropolis has a total market capitalization of $56.31 million and $11.32 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Akropolis alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00072429 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004919 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002899 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00017978 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.55 or 0.00859822 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,985.10 or 0.08655127 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00087607 BTC.

Akropolis Coin Profile

AKRO is a coin. Its genesis date was July 6th, 2019. Akropolis’ total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,958,500,912 coins. The official message board for Akropolis is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements . Akropolis’ official website is akropolis.io . The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis is a domain-specific financial protocol dedicated to the needs of the informal bank-less economy. It can be implemented on any blockchain with a Turing-complete [4] virtual machine. The proposed initial implementation is on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Akropolis Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akropolis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akropolis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Akropolis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Akropolis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akropolis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.