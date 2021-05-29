Alaska Communications Systems Group (NASDAQ:ALSK) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.32

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.32 and traded as high as $3.33. Alaska Communications Systems Group shares last traded at $3.32, with a volume of 84,345 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.30 and its 200-day moving average is $3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $180.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.32 and a beta of 1.47.

Alaska Communications Systems Group (NASDAQ:ALSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Alaska Communications Systems Group had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $60.67 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ramius Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group in the 4th quarter valued at $387,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 10,910 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alaska Communications Systems Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,568,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Alaska Communications Systems Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $704,000. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,874,000. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband telecommunication and managed information technology services to business, wholesale, and consumer customers in the United States. Its services include voice and broadband services; and managed IT services comprising remote network monitoring and support, managed IT security and IT professional, and long distance services primarily over its own terrestrial network.

