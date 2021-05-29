Alberta Investment Management Corp Acquires New Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 33,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADM. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.38.

NYSE:ADM opened at $66.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.90. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $37.54 and a one year high of $68.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $18.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.23%.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Jennifer L. Weber purchased 5,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.40 per share, with a total value of $297,548.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,047,178.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

