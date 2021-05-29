Alchemy Pay Market Cap Hits $8.48 Million (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a total market cap of $8.48 million and $4.85 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.99 or 0.00446993 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $111.01 or 0.00324329 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.02 or 0.00163659 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00011331 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 42.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004652 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Coin Profile

Alchemy Pay is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,318,392,630 coins. The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

