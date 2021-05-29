Aldebaran Financial Inc. Increases Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 6.1% of Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its position in Apple by 2.8% in the first quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 118,548 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,481,000 after buying an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Partners grew its position in Apple by 133.8% in the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Partners now owns 8,009 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 4,583 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC grew its position in Apple by 1.4% in the first quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 293,671 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $35,872,000 after buying an additional 3,981 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the first quarter worth approximately $1,684,000. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in Apple by 6.4% in the first quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 36,889 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,506,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.87.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AAPL opened at $124.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.12 and a 52 week high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

