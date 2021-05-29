Allegro.eu SA (OTCMKTS:ALEGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Allegro.eu SA (OTCMKTS:ALEGF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 842,400 shares, an increase of 77.3% from the April 29th total of 475,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ALEGF opened at $14.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.60. Allegro.eu has a 12 month low of $14.68 and a 12 month high of $14.68.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALEGF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Allegro.eu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Allegro.eu in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Allegro.eu in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Allegro.eu SA operates a go-to commerce platform for consumers in Poland. It operates allegro.pl, an e-commerce marketplace that sell products in various categories, including automotive; home and garden; books, media, collectibles, and art; fashion and shoes; electronics; kids; health and beauty; sports and leisure; and supermarket.

