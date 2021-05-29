AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.33.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down previously from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

In other AllianceBernstein news, insider Laurence E. Cranch sold 9,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $345,197.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 969,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,741,000 after purchasing an additional 102,307 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 638,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,550,000 after purchasing an additional 14,706 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 505,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,201,000 after purchasing an additional 93,791 shares during the period. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 296,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 239,640 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,093,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. 15.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AB stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $45.03. 205,386 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,987. AllianceBernstein has a 12-month low of $24.15 and a 12-month high of $46.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.55.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 7.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AllianceBernstein will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.34%.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

